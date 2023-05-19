ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Justice has ordered a St. Louis landlord to pay $110,000 in a settlement for sexually harassing multiple female tenants.

Nedzad Ukejnovic is required to pay $85,000 to the tenants and $20,000 to reimburse a local agency that helped one of the tenants file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The lawsuit, filed in September, alleged that Ukejnovic subjected multiple female tenants to harassment, including making unwelcome sexual advances, offering to reduce rent or security deposits in exchange for engaging in sex acts, requesting sexually explicit photos, subjecting tenants to unwelcome touching, and visiting and entering the tenants’ homes for no legitimate purpose.

Ukejnovic is also required to retain an independent property manager to manage his rental properties, obtain fair housing training and implement non-discrimination policies and complaint procedures to prevent sexual harassment at his properties in the future. He must also pay a $5,000 civil penalty to the federal government.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office takes allegations like these seriously and seeks to hold all civil rights violators accountable whether civilly or criminally," the Department of Justice wrote in a statement. "This agreement not only provides for monetary compensation, but it also prohibits him from contacting these tenants, bars him from his properties when a lease is in effect and requires him to hire an independent property manager to prevent further violations of the civil rights laws. All of these are measures that will help protect current and future tenants.”

The Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing Opportunity Council said in a statement it encourages anyone experiencing discrimination under the Fair Housing Act to reach out to the organization or HUD.