St. Louis' Last Hotel joins Hyatt collection

ST. LOUIS — The Last Hotel downtown has joined the Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, giving the formerly independent hotel a major flag affiliation as it navigates the downturn in travel and lodging.

The 1909 International Shoe Company building at 1501 Washington Avenue opened as a 142-room hotel last summer following a $54 million renovation. Milwaukee developer Fe Equus has since sold its stake to a group that includes Mike Qualizza of Urban Development Fund in Chicago.

The new ownership group also signed on management company HRI Lodging of New Orleans to operate the hotel.

Hyatt's Unbound Collection is a portfolio of 20 unique-branded hotels around the world, including the Chicago Athletic Association hotel and the Holston House in Nashville.

