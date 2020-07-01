You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis' Last Hotel joins Hyatt collection
0 comments

St. Louis' Last Hotel joins Hyatt collection

Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
The Last Hotel

The rooftop at the Last Hotel, 1501 Washington Avenue in St. Louis, features a 12-by-60-foot pool that's heated to 77 degrees. In one corner is a hippo sculpture that previously stood at the edge of the rooftop. 

Photo by Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch

 Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — The Last Hotel downtown has joined the Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, giving the formerly independent hotel a major flag affiliation as it navigates the downturn in travel and lodging.

The 1909 International Shoe Company building at 1501 Washington Avenue opened as a 142-room hotel last summer following a $54 million renovation. Milwaukee developer Fe Equus has since sold its stake to a group that includes Mike Qualizza of Urban Development Fund in Chicago.

The new ownership group also signed on management company HRI Lodging of New Orleans to operate the hotel.

Hyatt's Unbound Collection is a portfolio of 20 unique-branded hotels around the world, including the Chicago Athletic Association hotel and the Holston House in Nashville.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports