St. Louis pain doctor seeks to block feds' repayment demand

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis pain management doctor is asking a federal judge to block health officials from putting him out of business with multi-million dollar demands for refunds.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday by Dr. Gurpreet Padda and the Interventional Center for Pain Management, says Medicare officials are seeking repayment of $14,418 in overpayments that they have "extrapolated (to an) alleged overpayment of more than $5,964,295" with "flawed and invalid statistical methodology."

Dr. Padda, an anesthesiologist, has filed an administrative appeal, but the money will be due and he will be out of business before his appeal can be resolved in the three to five years it normally takes, the suit says.

Overpayments that federal authorities seek to recover are routinely overturned on appeal, the suit says.

Dr. Padda's suit asks a federal judge to block the payment demand until his appeal is heard. It names the heads of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Health and Human Services Department, as well as a payment processor, the Wisconsin Physician Service Insurance Corp.

Dr. Padda has been involved in local restaurants including Cafe Ventana, Sanctuaria and Hendricks BBQ, and was one of two "whistleblowers" who alleged overbilling by two St. Louis University-associated hospitals in the 1990s.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.