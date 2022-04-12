St. Louis pet food company merges with Italian firm

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Whitebridge Pet Brands is growing again.

The natural pet foods company said Tuesday it had merged with Italian firm Agras Pet Foods. Both are now owned by Belgian investment firm NXMH.

The new company will have sales in more than fifty countries and four manufacturing plants. It will retain the Whitebridge name and continue working from offices in St. Louis County and Italy. Whitebridge CEO Olivier Amice will lead the firm.

Whitebridge formed in January 2015 from a merger of Cloud Star, a pet treat maker, and Petropics, the maker of Tiki Cat and Tiki Dog food. It acquired several other companies in the industry before NXMH bought it in August.

Whitebridge has its headquarters here and three manufacturing operations: one in Joplin, one in Woodinville, Washington, and one in Denmark. Agras' manufacturing operations are in Neive, Italy, near headquarters in Genoa.

