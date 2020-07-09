St. Louis plaintiffs’ law firms among prominent bailout beneficiaries, records show

Two legal industry experts said that plaintiffs’ firms have a business model that should enable them to weather financial uncertainty and questioned whether they really needed government aid.

Successful plaintiffs’ firms “almost certainly have resources to carry them over when waiting for big settlements,” said Herbert Kritzer, a University of Minnesota Law School professor.

Lieff Cabraser, which negotiated a nearly $15 billion settlement with Volkswagen over its diesel emissions scandal in 2016, in January was one of three firms approved to receive fees of up to $40 million for representing truck owners and lessees in litigation against Navistar International Corp., court records showed.

Leiff Cabraser’s Fineman said that the firm was one of three co-leads in that settlement, and that the fees were shared among 25 firms.

Motley Rice, which has been one of the lead firms negotiating settlements worth potentially tens of billions of dollars with drug manufacturers and distributors accused of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic, applied for at least two PPP loans, totaling up to $10.35 million. Its website lists 108 attorneys.