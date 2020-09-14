St. Louis plan envisions a greener, busier, more walkable downtown

Some of the problems from low foot traffic predate the pandemic. Despite the doubling of downtown's residential population in the last decade and hundreds of millions of dollars spent on downtown projects — Ballpark Village, Union Station, Kiener Plaza, the Gateway Arch Grounds, Soldier's Memorial and the Central Library — too much of the area's activity occurs in pockets, during the workday, or during major events.

Public safety issues can be alleviated with more activity, the plan argues, be it more residents, more events or more small businesses.

In the middle of a pandemic, more activity is a tall order. But Scott Page, a principal with Philadelphia-based Interface Studio, which led the planning process over the last year, said the coronavirus doesn't mean much of the work called for in the document has to wait for a vaccine or a return to normalcy. Just look at parks that are "overrun with folks looking for opportunities to get outside."

The city and Downtown STL can start to work on initiatives to narrow thoroughfares such as Tucker Boulevard, Page said.