St. Louis planning board endorses AT&T redevelopment, new Central West End apartments

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended the Board of Aldermen approve the redevelopment of the former AT&T tower in downtown St. Louis and a proposal for luxury apartments in the Central West End.

Local developer Advantes Development Group is proposing to renovate the former AT&T tower, which takes up an entire city block at 909 Chestnut Street in downtown St. Louis, into 306 apartments, 300 hotel rooms, 288,000 square feet of office space, and 37,000 square feet of retail. Advantes does not yet own the property, but is expected to take ownership from New York-based real estate firm SomeraRoad Inc. by January 2024.

The project’s consultant, Doug Rasmussen of Steadfast City, said the average apartment unit would be 1,400 square feet with rents averaging about $1.60 per square foot, or about $2,240 a month. The developer has not yet determined how many bedrooms the apartments will have. He also said that they’ve secured a lease for 500 parking spots at a nearby parking garage.

A city development board recommended the project receive 15 years of tax abatement worth up to $27 million for its project. Rasmussen said the incentive is needed to help close on financing, adding that the building has “significant flood damage” in multiple locations on multiple floors of the building and that mold is evident.

The Planning Commission approved the project with seven voting in favor and Alderman Shane Cohn voting present and Commissioner Jake Banton abstaining from the vote.

Also on Wednesday, the Planning Commission approved a proposal from Koplar Properties and Albion Residential to build 293 luxury apartments on a parking lot on a prominent corner at Lindell and Kingshighway in the Central West End. The developers hope to break ground by the end of this year.

The units are expected to range from studios to three bedrooms and be between 500 square feet and 1,600 square feet. Rent could be around $3.30 per square foot, or between $1,650-$5,280 a month.

A city development board also recommended this proposal receive 10 years of tax abatement, though the alderwoman for the area, Tina Pihl is against incentives. Instead, Alderman Michael Gras, whose ward is situated next to Pihl’s, has filed a bill to sponsor the tax incentives. That is expected to be introduced at Friday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

Andrew Yule of Albion Residential said rising costs following the coronavirus pandemic impacted the $140 million deal — interest rates ballooned from 2.7% to over 7%.

“Things spiraled out of our control, which is why we’re here today,” he said.

The developers are also in talks with St. Louis Development Corp., the city’s economic development agency, about creating a $1.3 million escrow fund that city employees can tap to help pay for rent at the apartment development.

Even with the abatement, the project is expected to add $320,000 annually in new taxes to city coffers and over $1 million after the abatement ends, said SLDC’s Zach Wilson.

The Planning Commission approved the project with seven voting yes, and Cohn voting present and Alderman Bret Narayan voting no.

The Board of Aldermen’s Housing, Urban Development and Zoning (HUDZ) Committee is expected to host public hearings for both projects at a later date, according to a planning department note.

The Board of Aldermen has final say on approving both projects.