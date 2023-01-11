 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1

St. Louis planning board to review AT&T redevelopment, Central West End apartments

  • 0
Deal to sell AT&T tower falls through

The AT&T tower, located at 909 Spruce Street in downtown St. Louis, is photographed on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A deal to sell St. Louis’ largest office tower, 1.4 million square feet, recently fell through; leaving real estate brokers and developers saying that it may be years before the building is redeveloped. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Planning Commission on Wednesday is expected to decide whether to recommend to the Board of Aldermen a redevelopment of the former AT&T tower in downtown St. Louis and a proposal for luxury apartments in the Central West End. 

Local developer Advantes Development Group is proposing to renovate the former AT&T tower, which takes up an entire city block at 909 Chestnut Street in downtown St. Louis, into 306 apartments, 300 hotel rooms, 288,000 square feet of office space, and 37,000 square feet of retail. Advantes does not yet own the property, but is expected to take ownership from New York-based real estate firm SomeraRoad Inc. by January 2024. 

People are also reading…

A city development board recommended the project receive 15 years of tax abatement worth up to $27 million for its project. 

Also on Wednesday, the Planning Commission will weigh in on a proposal from Koplar Properties to build 293 luxury apartments on a parking lot on a prominent corner at Lindell and Kingshighway in the Central West End.

A city development board also recommended this proposal receive tax abatement, though the alderwoman for the area is against incentives.  

Public hearings are slated to be held for both projects at a later date, according to a planning department note. 

The Board of Aldermen has final say on greenlighting both projects. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Markets 'Sniffing Out' Positive Inflation Data: Amoroso

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News