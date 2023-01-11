St. Louis planning board to review AT&T redevelopment, Central West End apartments

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Planning Commission on Wednesday is expected to decide whether to recommend to the Board of Aldermen a redevelopment of the former AT&T tower in downtown St. Louis and a proposal for luxury apartments in the Central West End.

Local developer Advantes Development Group is proposing to renovate the former AT&T tower, which takes up an entire city block at 909 Chestnut Street in downtown St. Louis, into 306 apartments, 300 hotel rooms, 288,000 square feet of office space, and 37,000 square feet of retail. Advantes does not yet own the property, but is expected to take ownership from New York-based real estate firm SomeraRoad Inc. by January 2024.

A city development board recommended the project receive 15 years of tax abatement worth up to $27 million for its project.

Also on Wednesday, the Planning Commission will weigh in on a proposal from Koplar Properties to build 293 luxury apartments on a parking lot on a prominent corner at Lindell and Kingshighway in the Central West End.

A city development board also recommended this proposal receive tax abatement, though the alderwoman for the area is against incentives.

Public hearings are slated to be held for both projects at a later date, according to a planning department note.

The Board of Aldermen has final say on greenlighting both projects.