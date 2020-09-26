St. Louis Public Radio chief, ousted after racism complaints, is staying on as a consultant

ST. LOUIS — Tim Eby, who was removed as general manager of St. Louis Public Radio on Thursday after complaints by staff members that he upheld white supremacy at the station, is staying on for six months as a consultant, the station reports.

Some journalists at the station reacted with disgust on Saturday, asking on social media why the station and the University of Missouri-St. Louis, which oversees it, appeared to be rewarding racism. They also questioned why the station was continuing to pay an ousted manager when other staffers recently took pay cuts or were laid off.

And they expressed concern that Eby’s continued relationship with the station had not been disclosed in an email to staff Thursday morning from an UMSL vice chancellor announcing that public radio consultant Tom Livingston had been appointed as the station’s interim chief.

Eby’s consulting contract was first reported Friday night by Brian Munoz, a freelance reporter hired by St. Louis Public Radio to cover Eby’s departure and allegations of systemic racism at the station.