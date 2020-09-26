St. Louis Public Radio chief, ousted after racism complaints, is staying on as a consultant

ST. LOUIS — Tim Eby, who was removed as general manager of St. Louis Public Radio on Thursday after complaints by staff members that he upheld white supremacy at the station, is staying on for six months as a consultant, the station reports.
Some journalists at the station reacted with disgust on Saturday, asking on social media why the station and the University of Missouri-St. Louis, which oversees it, appeared to be rewarding racism. They also questioned why the station was continuing to pay an ousted manager when other staffers recently took pay cuts or were laid off.
And they expressed concern that Eby’s continued relationship with the station had not been disclosed in an email to staff Thursday morning from an UMSL vice chancellor announcing that public radio consultant Tom Livingston had been appointed as the station’s interim chief.
Eby’s consulting contract was first reported Friday night by Brian Munoz, a freelance reporter hired by St. Louis Public Radio to cover Eby’s departure and allegations of systemic racism at the station.
Munoz’s report was based on a Friday afternoon statement from UMSL spokesman Bob Samples announcing that Eby would continue to work in a six-month consultancy role at the station in order to provide continuity and transition on pending matters, projects and operations. UMSL did not send the statement to Post-Dispatch reporter Joe Holleman, who had reported Eby’s ouster in Friday’s editions.
A Post-Dispatch reporter on Saturday could not reach Livingston, Eby or Samples on their cellphones. Madalyn Painter, the station’s marketing and digital media director, also could not be reached. Munoz provided a copy of Samples' statement to the Post-Dispatch upon request.
The statement did not disclose how much Eby would be paid. The Post-Dispatch asked the University of Missouri system for a copy of Eby’s termination and consulting agreements.
In the statement, UMSL Chancellor Kristin Sobolik thanked Eby “for his tenure at St. Louis Public Radio during which the station experienced a tremendous period of growth.” She said it was time to “look forward” and align the station’s work with the community’s needs and the university’s “academic, research, service and outreach mission.”
Some St. Louis Public Radio journalists said on Twitter Saturday that Munoz’s tweet Friday night was the first time they were told about Eby’s extended role.
Political reporter Rachel Lippmann tweeted her dissatisfaction Saturday.
In this case, racism isn't being rewarded with cupcakes. It's being rewarded with a contract of an indeterminate amount of money, and we have no idea whether that's coming from @stlpublicradio or from @umsl— Rachel Lippmann (@rlippmann) September 26, 2020
Lippmann said her optimism that “we had a space to make some real change” was “vanishing quickly.”
“In this case, racism isn’t being rewarded with cupcakes,” she tweeted. “It’s being rewarded with a contract of an indeterminate amount of money, and we have no idea whether that’s coming from” the station's budget or the University of Missouri system.
Political reporter Jason Rosenbaum asked in a tweet: “Was this arrangement offered to folks who were laid off earlier this year?” and “Why is this happening when we all took pay cuts and there’s a hiring freeze?”
Marissanne Lewis-Thompson, the station’s afternoon newscaster, tweeted: “HOW is it that Tim is no longer fit to be our GM, but is somehow capable of being our consultant for six whole months???” She also tweeted: “That’s how systemic racism works.”
Complaints about Eby came to light in early August when journalists and producers of color complained about unfair treatment.
In an Aug. 7 post on medium.com, the group said Eby “has the power to make necessary changes to policies and practices. He could make it a priority to transform the station into a diverse, inclusive and equitable place to work. But instead, he chose to uphold white supremacy at the station by remaining complacent with the status quo.”
In a separate piece, Lewis-Thompson also wrote that day she had seen Eby “humiliate people during staff meetings, diminish their value and contributions to the station” and that he has “continuously swept systemic racism at the station under the rug.”
Lewis-Thompson, who is Black, recalled that Eby had been giving a newsroom tour to a white donor to told her that she was happy the station had hired someone who looked like her, causing her embarrassment.
In a response posted to the station’s website on Aug. 10, Eby said he was “sorry that I did not recognize the depth of the problems earlier and that staff have been hurt. I take responsibility for creating a culture where they feel valued.”
Shortly thereafter, a UMSL vice chancellor, Tanisha Stevens, began heading a probe into diversity, equity and inclusion practices at the station. The journalist group last week said in an online post it had “no confidence” in the UMSL investigation.
