St. Louis’ Railway Exchange ‘held hostage’ by past attempts, preservationist says

ST. LOUIS — Litigation involving a former developer and millions of dollars in unpaid bonds are creating a logjam in bringing any new life to downtown St. Louis’ long-vacant Railway Exchange Building, according to a preservationist who worked on a recent attempt to develop the property.

Those hurdles are clouding the real estate title of the 21-story building, once Famous-Barr’s flagship store — impeding new developers from securing the money needed to buy and renovate the property.

The issues already prevented one potential developer, New York-based Carnegie Management Inc., from moving forward with plans to transform the empty building into more than 700 apartments. And real estate specialist and preservationist Patrick Ciccone, who worked with the development team, said the property’s size — one of Missouri’s largest at 1.2 million square feet — already creates its biggest challenge.

“The Railway Exchange is the historic — and future — jewel of downtown St. Louis,” said Ciccone, who spoke to the Post-Dispatch on behalf of himself and not the company. “Its rebirth should not be held hostage by the recent past.”

Without a new plan, the more than 100-year-old building will remain as one of downtown’s biggest albatrosses.

“I believe that there is a window of time to keep this attempt to redevelop the building alive, hopefully led by a St. Louis developer with a civic interest in the critical importance of the project to downtown,” Ciccone said. “An immediate, concerted effort from the city and St. Louis stakeholders to make all those parties come to the table should yield a viable path.”

A hulking mass of brick and concrete, the Railway Exchange occupies an entire block at 615 Olive Street in the heart of downtown’s central business district. It was built in 1914 and served as the headquarters of Famous-Barr parent May Department Stores before Macy’s acquired the company in 2005.

Generations of St. Louisans admired the tinseled model train displays during the winter holidays when the retailer occupied the building. But today, colorful graffiti and crumbling, ornate terra cotta pilasters adorn the property.

The stately structure has proven to be a quagmire in a downtown in need of a revival after corporations pulled out of the central business district in the 1990s and early 2000s. The neighborhood has the highest office vacancy rate in the region.

In 2010, developer Rick Yackey bought the Railway Exchange from Macy’s and planned a $111.7 million redevelopment that included a pricey renovation of the Macy’s store, which shrunk its footprint to just a few floors. The city of St. Louis issued nearly $28 million in tax increment financing and $4.6 million in bonds for the project.

But Macy’s soon closed and the property has remained vacant since 2014.

Florida-based Hudson Holdings, led by Andrew “Avi” Greenbaum and Steven Michael, bought the Railway Exchange and its parking garage in 2017 and planned a $300 million mixed-use development.

But their project was plagued with problems: A water main rupture dumped millions of gallons of water and tons of sludge in the basement, destroying infrastructure and prompting a lawsuit that is still ongoing. Hudson Holdings also is mired in litigation involving a bevy of lien-holders, including New York-based Gamma Real Estate Capital, which lent Hudson $19.7 million to acquire the building.

The lien litigation complicates any purchase of the property. And the unpaid bonds, which now total more than $7.5 million in principal and interest, are holding up the building’s progress, Ciccone said.

“The parties involved in the previous failed development efforts remain trapped in a classic prisoner’s dilemma, where in attempting to minimize their losses individually,” he said, “they are failing to see that a collective solution is the only way where all parties will not, in fact, lose everything.”

Neither Gamma Real Estate nor Greenbaum responded to a request for comment.

Ciccone said the liens and debts total more than the Railway Exchange’s value and that if all parties agree to a lower number, it would clear the path for the redevelopment to proceed.

Carnegie Management Inc., which did not respond to a request for comment, spent the past year attempting to work past those issues as well as putting together a redevelopment plan that included St. Louis-based Trivers architecture firm and design-build firm Paric Corp. The developer was going to tackle the project in halves: working to replace infrastructure and put apartments on the building’s south side, for example, before doing the same on the north side.

Trivers and Paric have worked on historic renovations, including the multifamily redevelopment of Downtown West’s Butler Brothers Building that Ciccone said shows the demand for “hundreds, if not thousands,” of new apartments in the downtown area.

Downtown Alderman Jack Coatar this summer introduced Board Bill 53 that seeks to authorize the use of eminent domain and tax abatement for the Railway Exchange, though the eminent domain would just clear title issues for the garage. Coatar, in a recent committee meeting, postponed discussion of the bill until the Oct. 20 meeting. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Neal Richardson, executive director of the city’s economic development agency, St. Louis Development Corp., said SLDC would continue to provide help to developers to remove barriers for a project to move forward.

Dustin Allison, chief real estate officer for the region’s business development organization Greater St. Louis Inc., in a statement called Carnegie Management Inc.’s decision to walk away a “setback” but that city and state leaders would continue to work together to find a new developer.

“This is a challenging project,” Allison said, “but the groundwork undertaken to date has demonstrated the viability of redeveloping this key downtown asset.”