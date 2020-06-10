St. Louis regional response team has helped more than 400 isolated by the coronavirus

The St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response team of 14 area nonprofits, charities and government agencies said on Wednesday that it provided food, basic supplies, rent and utilities assistance to 280 homebound seniors, 63 individuals with chronic health conditions and 70 persons with disabilities since it started work in early May.

The team reaches out to vulnerable individuals in St. Louis and surrounding counties, matches their needs with service providers and insures that the services are delivered and the clients' needs are met.

The team aims to help older adults and people with underlying health conditions who are having difficulties accessing essential services during the pandemic. It is funded with the help of the St. Louis Community Foundation's COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.

