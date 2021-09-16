 Skip to main content
St. Louis soccer team launches mobile app for 'insider access'
0 comments

St. Louis soccer team launches mobile app for 'insider access'

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis CITY SC moblie app

St. Louis CITY SC created an app to bring exclusive behind-the-scenes content and insider access to St. Louis CITY fans. (Handout)

 Courtesy of St. Louis CITY SC

ST. LOUIS — The city’s new Major League Soccer team has launched a mobile app to give fans "insider access" leading up to St. Louis City SC's inaugural 2023 season. 

The STL CITY SC app will offer augmented and virtual reality tours of the stadium, behind-the-scenes content, merchandise offers and other perks. Everyone who downloads the app within 24 hours of its launch will be entered to win one of 100 special edition St. Louis CITY T-shirts, according to a release. 

The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

Get it at www.stlcitysc.com/app.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Will lotteries and cash convince people to get their shots?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News