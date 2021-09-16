St. Louis soccer team launches mobile app for 'insider access'

ST. LOUIS — The city’s new Major League Soccer team has launched a mobile app to give fans "insider access" leading up to St. Louis City SC's inaugural 2023 season.
-
St. Louis liquor chief suspends Reign’s license, calls restaurant ‘serious threat’ to public
-
‘Major problem’: St. Louis puts downtown's Reign Restaurant on trial
-
Jones adds police, outlines plan to improve downtown's image
-
Employee bilked St. Louis County flooring company out of at least $300k, feds say
-
Clayton real estate firm sees opportunity in Walmart's shadow
The STL CITY SC app will offer augmented and virtual reality tours of the stadium, behind-the-scenes content, merchandise offers and other perks. Everyone who downloads the app within 24 hours of its launch will be entered to win one of 100 special edition St. Louis CITY T-shirts, according to a release.
The app is available for iOS and Android devices.
Get it at www.stlcitysc.com/app.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Steph Kukuljan
Steph Kukuljan covers real estate and development for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a St. Louis native.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.