St. Louis soccer team touts retail, potential for events at new stadium parking garage

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ new Major League Soccer team has proposed a four-story parking garage north of its stadium with ground-floor retail and event space that officials say will help create a year-round draw to the campus.

The garage will hold 450 vehicles and dozens of electric vehicle charging stations and bike parking spots, St. Louis City SC announced Tuesday. The building is part of plans to reinvigorate the Downtown West neighborhood around the soccer stadium, which is now under construction, drawing on the appeal of nearby destinations such as Union Station, the aquarium and the Gateway Arch.

The ownership group, consisting of Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s Taylor family and World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh, want the stadium, at North 20th and Market streets, to lure foot traffic with concerts and other community events when it opens for the 2023 season.

“We believe the stadium will have a magnetic quality that draws people to the district 365 days a year,” Julie Snow, founding principal at Snow Kreilich Architects, which is leading the garage design, said in a statement Tuesday.