St. Louis software company Hatchbuck is merging with Benchmark Email, which is based in the Los Angeles area.
The new company that provides SaaS (software as a service) sales and marketing products will operate as Benchmark and have offices in St. Louis and Los Angeles. The combined company has 130 employees. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jonathan Herrick, previously CEO and co-founder of Hatchbuck is assuming the role of CEO of Benchmark. Curt Keller, previously CEO of Benchmark, is assuming the roles of innovation officer and chairman of the board.