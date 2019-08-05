St. Louis-based startup Conn Education announced that it has acquired Novel Units, a company that publishes teaching guides and student workbooks.
Conn Education publishes and distributes reading materials, primarily for K-12 education. The company acquired Novel Units from ECS Learning Systems, a Texas-based publisher of test prep materials.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Ben Conn, who grew up helping out at his parents' bookstore in Brooklyn, New York, founded Conn Education with his wife, Marla Conn. Marla Conn is an author of instructional materials and children's books.
The couple moved to St. Louis in 2009 and started the company in 2012 with the mission of encouraging kids to read.
Today Conn Education has 27 full-time employees and 25 temporary employees. It is at 3901 Union Boulevard in north St. Louis near Interstate 70.
The company's annual revenue grew to $18.2 million in 2018 from $1.25 million in 2012.
Ben Conn said that prior to the acquisition, Conn Education was Novel Units' biggest customer.