St. Louis' Stifel purchases German firm for European expansion

ST. LOUIS — Stifel Financial Corp., an investment banking company based in downtown St. Louis, purchased ACXIT Capital Partners, a German corporate finance firm.

Robb Mann, head of European investment banking at Stifel, said in a Wednesday announcement that the sale is expected to extend the company's "European footprint."

The acquisition adds to Stifel's 2019 purchase of MainFirst, a German investment banking company.

Stifel will provide ACXIT "greater access to international markets," said Johannes Lucas, ACXIT's founder. 

Lucas and Thomas Klack, a senior managing partner at the company, will become Stifel's head advisers for German-speaking European countries after the transaction, the companies said.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

