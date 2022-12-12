St. Louis Symphony seeks state tax incentives for $100 million expansion

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra plans to seek state tax incentives to aid in the organization's $100 million expansion of its North Grand Boulevard concert hall.

The symphony is hoping to receive $4 million from the Missouri Development Finance Board for the expansion of Powell Hall, where the orchestra has played since 1968. The money would come from MDFB's tax credit for contribution program wherein donors receive tax credits worth half of their contribution.

The symphony's expansion — its first major project since 1968 — calls for 65,000-square-foot addition that will wrap around the south and east sides of the building and house a new learning center, lobby and expanded backstage area. It demolished the adjacent Culver House to make way for the expansion.

St. Louis' Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority is poised to apply to the MDFB on behalf of the symphony. The LCRA board is expected to review the request at its Tuesday meeting.

St. Louis Symphony says Culver House will be torn down St. Louis-based BSI Constructors is expected to start demolition of the Culver House property, just east of Powell Symphony Hall, in mid-July.