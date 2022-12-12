 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis Symphony seeks state tax incentives for $100 million expansion

Culver House behind Powell Hall in St. Louis

The Culver House at 3514 Delmar Boulevard, located just east of Powell Hall, is seen on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in St. Louis. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced it will tear down the the three-story Queen Anne style home built in 1886 as part of its $100 million expansion of Powell Hall.

 David Carson, Post-Dispatch

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra plans to seek state tax incentives to aid in the organization's $100 million expansion of its North Grand Boulevard concert hall. 

The symphony is hoping to receive $4 million from the Missouri Development Finance Board for the expansion of Powell Hall, where the orchestra has played since 1968. The money would come from MDFB's tax credit for contribution program wherein donors receive tax credits worth half of their contribution. 

The symphony's expansion — its first major project since 1968 — calls for 65,000-square-foot addition that will wrap around the south and east sides of the building and house a new learning center, lobby and expanded backstage area. It demolished the adjacent Culver House to make way for the expansion. 

St. Louis' Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority is poised to apply to the MDFB on behalf of the symphony. The LCRA board is expected to review the request at its Tuesday meeting. 

