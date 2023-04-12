ST. LOUIS — City officials are making another attempt to regulate short-term home rentals often found on popular websites like Airbnb and Vrbo. And this time, they're starting with challenges to the city's zoning code.

The St. Louis Planning Commission is set to review proposed changes Wednesday to the city's zoning that would lay the groundwork for legislation to regulate the the short-term rentals. The city currently has no regulations.

The changes would require a permit that would be renewed every year and a business license for those operating rentals but who don’t live in them. They would also require operators to designate a contact person who would be responsive and "available at all times," according to a report from the St. Louis Planning and Design Agency.

The new zoning rules would still need to be codified by the Board of Aldermen. The staff report did not detail which alderman would sponsor the legislation.

In years past, former Alderman Christine Ingrassia has sponsored a bill aimed at regulating the industry. Ingrassia now serves as director of operations for the office of Board President Megan Green.

The Planning Commission meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.