St. Louis tourism office green lights $6 million for Hazelwood youth sports complex

ST. LOUIS — The Convention and Visitors Commission on Thursday approved a request to provide $6 million in hotel tax money up front for a plan to turn the nearly-dead St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood into a youth sports complex.
The CVC board had originally pledged the $6 million to the project in April 2018, though it was to be paid out over 10 years. In recent weeks, a new request from backers of the POWERplex project sought the $6 million up front.
The money will only be paid out if all other financing is secured, CVC attorneys said, adding that Hazelwood will oversee the contribution and the developers have interest from Midland States Bank, Twain Financial and Stern Brothers. Last month, the Missouri Development Finance Board approved a $6 million contribution to the project. The City of Hazelwood is also contributing millions to the financing. The developers, led by area philanthropist Dan Buck, are contributing $3.3 million in equity and $18.4 million in private loans for the project, according to term sheets.
Buck said last month he hoped to close on financing soon. Last year, he summoned media to the former Mills Mall to say financing was scheduled to close Aug. 30.
One of the backers of the complex, former St. Patrick Center director Dan Buck, saw his dream of a youth sports complex in Chesterfield fall apart. In Hazelwood, he said: "It's finally going to happen."
The price tag for the project recently fell to $54 million from $71 million as an indoor sports dome was dropped from the initial phase.
“We have county (council people) calling us and excited about this," CVC Board chair Andrew Leonard said Thursday. "The county executive wants this to go through. As far as we know, the county project is green lit and we’re the last stop.”
CVC director Kitty Ratcliffe said though the timing of the request isn't great while the coronavirus shutdown decimates hotel tax revenue, the project had made "significant progress."
One board member, CVC treasurer Jeffrey Barone, voted against the request, calling it a "speculative venture that has not otherwise been able to raise enough capital to proceed" and suggested it is tied to St. Louis County's support for a bond issue to finance the expansion of the downtown convention center that the CVC manages.
The council’s action also funds what could be a significant recreation complex for bill sponsor Hazel Erby’s district in the center of north St. Louis County.
"Some would advise us that we have to pass this resolution to make sure the county continues to support the expansion of the convention center," Barone said. "These two measures are completely separate. I trust the county will continue to support the future viability of our convention center for the benefit of our region regardless of how we vote on this resolution today."
