St. Louis tourism office green lights $6 million for Hazelwood youth sports complex

Dying Hazelwood mall could be operating as youth sports complex by spring One of the backers of the complex, former St. Patrick Center director Dan Buck, saw his dream of a youth sports complex in Chesterfield fall apart. In Hazelwood, he said: "It's finally going to happen."

The price tag for the project recently fell to $54 million from $71 million as an indoor sports dome was dropped from the initial phase.

“We have county (council people) calling us and excited about this," CVC Board chair Andrew Leonard said Thursday. "The county executive wants this to go through. As far as we know, the county project is green lit and we’re the last stop.”

CVC director Kitty Ratcliffe said though the timing of the request isn't great while the coronavirus shutdown decimates hotel tax revenue, the project had made "significant progress."

One board member, CVC treasurer Jeffrey Barone, voted against the request, calling it a "speculative venture that has not otherwise been able to raise enough capital to proceed" and suggested it is tied to St. Louis County's support for a bond issue to finance the expansion of the downtown convention center that the CVC manages.

St. Louis County Council OKs financing for America's Center expansion The council’s action also funds what could be a significant recreation complex for bill sponsor Hazel Erby’s district in the center of north St. Louis County.

"Some would advise us that we have to pass this resolution to make sure the county continues to support the expansion of the convention center," Barone said. "These two measures are completely separate. I trust the county will continue to support the future viability of our convention center for the benefit of our region regardless of how we vote on this resolution today."

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months!

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member