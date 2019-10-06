A St. Louis lawsuit alleging Roundup causes cancer has been postponed until February 2020.
The trial in the case of Winston v. Monsanto had been set to start Oct. 15 in St. Louis Circuit Court, but like other pending cases is being delayed as mediator Ken Feinberg tries to negotiate a settlement between Bayer AG, the German company that acquired Monsanto in 2018, and U.S. plaintiffs.
Bayer announced the postponement on Sunday. It was first reported by the German business newspaper Handelsblatt.
Bayer has already lost three trials in which plaintiffs alleged that glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, caused their cancers. The company is appealing all three verdicts, but still faces more than 18,000 similar lawsuits.
“With the change in the trial schedule and no trial dates set through the rest of the year, the appeals of the three completed trials will be a significant focus of the litigation in the months ahead,” Bayer said in a statement.
A court record shows the new trial date has been set for Feb. 10.