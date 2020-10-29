St. Louis unemployment rate falls as labor force shrinks

ST. LOUIS — After showing no decline in August, the St. Louis area's unemployment rate fell by two percentage points to 5.8% in September, according to figures released this week by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The area's unemployment rate stood at 7.8% in both July and August and peaked at 11.6% in both April and May, according to the Fed. The rate was at 3.4% in March, near a record low before the pandemic led to shutdowns that led to job losses for millions of Americans.

Nearly 38,000 people dropped out of the metro area's labor force, according to new Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers, shrinking the pool of area workers looking for work to 1.43 million in September from 1.47 million the month before. When people leave the labor force, they are no longer counted as unemployed.

The number of people counted as unemployed in the region fell to 78,000 last month from 117,000 in August, a drop of 39,000.