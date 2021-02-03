St. Louis unemployment rate jumps to 6.2%

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
The St. Louis area's unemployment rate jumped to 6.2% in December as the number of people looking for work rose sharply.
The metro area's jobless rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, had been just 4.9% in November. St. Louis remains below the national unemployment rate, which was 6.7% in December.
-
Schnucks to close store in south St. Louis County
-
Emerson’s David Farr, candid and outspoken, to retire. ‘He tended to get out in front’
-
St. Louis-area golf centers boom as coronavirus drives people to the sport. 'Ridiculous how much I love it.'
-
'There was a misunderstanding.' St. Louis sausage company, G&W Meat, reopens after city forces COVID-19 closure
-
Amazon's Bezos to step down from CEO role in third quarter
December marked the first uptick in unemployment here since April, when pandemic-related layoffs pushed the rate to 11.6%. The area's job market recovered steadily for six months, but St. Louis County's renewed indoor dining ban contributed to a metro-wide loss of 1,900 jobs in December.
A large number of St. Louisans also re-entered the labor market in December. The area's labor force — the total number of people working or looking for work — rose by 18,407, or 1.3%, between November and December.
Those numbers, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are not seasonally adjusted. The December workforce total represented a drop of 2.5% from the same month in 2019, compared with a larger 4% drop as of November.
The BLS counted 85,580 St. Louis area residents as unemployed in December, an increase of 36,851 or 76% from a year earlier.
The unemployment and labor-force numbers come from a BLS survey of households. A separate employer survey showed metro St. Louis losing 63,800 jobs in 2020, the worst calendar-year loss in more than 30 years.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.