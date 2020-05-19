St. Louis will allow some restaurants to put tables on adjacent lots and streets to accommodate social distancing

Ingrassia said last week that additional sidewalk seating also might be allowed if Americans With Disabilities Act rules were followed.

Meanwhile, Krewson reiterated that the reopening of the city economy following her stay-at-home order lasting eight weeks would be gradual and that the public needs to continue to stay six feet from each other, wear masks and take other precautions.

“We are asking everyone to go slow,” she said. “This is not the time ... to just go all out as if things were like they were before. We still have a very contagious virus in our community, in our world.”

She said city officials would visit businesses believed to be violating social distancing rules and try to get them to comply. “That’s always the first step,” she said.

But she warned that bars and other businesses that flout the rules potentially could be shut down.

“We are aware of a few establishments that have advertised, I guess, some parties on social media,” Krewson said. “We are paying them a visit to be sure that they know what the rules are.”

She said testing for COVID-19 is becoming more available but “not as quickly as we would like.”