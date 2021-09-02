St. Louisans hit pay dirt cleaning up after dogs

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Thirty years ago, Debbie Levy decided to start a business. She already owned a boutique, so this venture would be her No. 2. The idea came to her in the backyard.

“I was cutting the grass, and there it was,” said Levy, who lives in Maryland Heights.

It was the thing every pet lover hates. The thing that can ruin a carefree stroll across the lawn. The thing that isn’t mentioned in polite company.

Levy saw money in it.

When she opened Yucko’s in 1991, it was one of the only dedicated dog-waste removal businesses in the area. Since then, dog ownership in the United States has steadily climbed, spending on associated goods and services has accelerated even more quickly, and the industry has blossomed in St. Louis. Outsourcing the most unpleasant aspect of having a pet prevents arguments over chores, keeps grass healthy and allows older people to avoid what can be a daunting undertaking.

“It’s definitely worth it,” said Roseanne Clark of St. Charles, who fell while scooping earlier this year and landed in the emergency room. She hung up her rake and hired Pootector, a Festus startup, to pick up after her two dogs.