St. Luke’s Hospital names interim CEO
St. Luke’s Hospital names interim CEO

St. Luke's Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield.

Gary Olson, interim president and CEO, St. Luke's Hospital

CHESTERFIELD — St. Luke’s Hospital announced Tuesday that Gary Olson will serve as interim president and CEO, effective April 2.

Olson is a former president and CEO of the hospital.

“Gary is already reengaging with the St. Luke’s family this week, providing support and assistance onsite to the administration and medical staff in preparation for his transition to the interim role on April 2,” St. Luke’s board chair Dan Stegmann said in a statement.

Christine Candio has held the position since January 2015. Candio announced her resignation in February.

St. Luke’s, founded in 1866, today operates a 493-bed hospital in Chesterfield, a 143-bed hospital in Des Peres, and 30 other locations across the St. Louis area.

