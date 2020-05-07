St. Luke's closes urgent care location in Weldon Spring

WELDON SPRING — St. Luke's Hospital is closing an urgent care location in Weldon Spring.

The Weldon Spring site was permanently closed on May 1 due to low patient volumes, said St. Luke's spokeswoman Cassandra Frederickson.

The location had seen consistently decreasing volumes over several years, and the issue was accelerated by the pandemic. The location had 12 employees.

"Team members at this site have been notified that their positions at the Weldon Spring Urgent Care are ending," St. Luke's said in a statement. "Team members are being encouraged to explore open positions within our network, and we will continue to evaluate other options going forward."

There are open positions in the system. In some cases St. Luke's has delayed filling some positions where demand has been impacted by the crisis.

Two other St. Luke's urgent care sites, in Kirkwood and Chesterfield, are temporarily closed due to low patient volumes during the COVID-19 crisis.

