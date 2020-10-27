St. Peters set to get fourth Westlake Ace Hardware store in St. Louis area

A fourth Westlake Ace Hardware store is coming to the St. Louis area.

The company said Tuesday it has signed a lease to open a store at 915 Jungerman Road in St. Peters. It's taking over the space occupied by Brewer’s True Value Hardware, which is set to close Nov. 30.

Owner Dave Brewer declined to comment.

Westlake said it plans to redevelop the 14,355-square-foot building this winter, and tentatively plans a soft opening for late March.

Kansas City-based Westlake owns and operates 140 stores in 12 states, including locations in Brentwood, Maryland Heights and Crestwood. It has been part of the Ace Hardware Cooperative since 1959 and a wholly owned Ace subsidiary since 2012.

Those interested in jobs at the St. Peters store can visit www.snagajob.com and search for “Westlake Ace Hardware” using the zip code 63376.

