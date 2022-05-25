Staff turnover at Missouri hospitals hitting an all-time high, report finds

ST. LOUIS — Staff turnover in hospitals statewide has hit an all-time high, and vacancies in staff nurse positions has doubled since 2019, according to a report from the Missouri Hospital Association released Wednesday.

Vacancy in staff registered nurse positions hit 20% this year, up from 10% in 2019 and 12% in 2021, the report found. Hospitals with the highest nursing vacancies were in the Kansas City area, at 24%, followed by southeast Missouri, at 22%. Vacancies in the St. Louis region matched the state.

The statewide vacancy rate for registered respiratory therapist positions — critical role in care for COVID-19 patients — jumped to 18% this year from 10% in 2020.

"These trends are more than unprecedented; they are unsustainable," association President and CEO Jon D. Doolittle said in a statement.

The report comes after more than two years of a pandemic that has compounded staff shortages in health care. When COVID-19 hit, some health care workers retired early or moved to non-clinical jobs. And as time went on, health care workers were forced to take on more risk, labor, and anger from the pandemic-weary public, often without much more pay. More and more left hospitals to take jobs as short-term contractors, or left the industry altogether.

The report found that the areas with the highest turnover rates were housekeeping and food service, at 43%.

Staff shortages at hospitals makes it harder to arrange clinical rotations for nursing students, the report notes. And shortages of nurse faculty prevent schools from accepting more students.

The data was gathered in a survey by the Hospital Association. It includes responses from 128 hospitals in Missouri, including 33 in the greater St. Louis region.

