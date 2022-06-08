Staple south St. Louis garden shop to close after 81 years

In a line out the door of Bayer’s Garden Shop in south St. Louis Tuesday morning, conversation among customers lamented news of its approaching closure.

The owners announced Monday that the 81-year-old business will be shutting the doors of its two locations permanently on June 30.

“There will never be another one like this,” said Ingrid Schmuck, who’s been shopping there for more than 50 years. “Never.”

Challenges have been on the horizon for about five years, owners Jason and Greg Bayer said, but the final decision to close was prompted by low sales this year that can’t carry them into next spring, when they usually see a surge in profits from people buying summer garden supplies. A market “flooded” by big-box stores and challenges recruiting staff have cut their business down and hit the whole industry, they said.

“We’re retiring the business before it’s destroyed, before it eats itself,” Jason Bayer said.

Oscar and Hortense Bayer, grandparents of the two brothers, set up shop at the Hampton Avenue location in 1941, when dirt roads crisscrossed St. Louis. Oscar Bayer’s retirement in 1963 introduced the second generation of ownership with Ron Bayer, father of Jason and Greg, who bought an adjacent lot to expand the store. In 1973, he opened the second location on eight acres in Imperial, Missouri.

Jason and Greg Bayer said they worked on the property growing up. When he was a kid, Jason Bayer told an employee to push him around in a wheelbarrow under false threat of being fired. Employees hung him by his overalls from a hook when he got on their nerves.

With more space to hold products and maneuver trucks, the Bayers used the new location to supply the original Hampton Avenue shop. Business at the new store took off, they said.

Big-box stores started cutting in on the business around 1990.

In 2011, Ron Bayer passed away from cancer, and the brothers took over.

Three generations after it started, competition is shutting out the family’s garden shop. The brothers said products exclusively available at garden stores in the past, like houseplants and mulch, can be purchased not only at box stores but grocery stores and gas stations.

The smaller number of sales leftover for the garden shop aren’t enough to sustain it through another year without going into debt, the Bayers said. Half of their business happens during April and May, and the shop mostly relies on those short-term profits to cover its costs until next spring rolls around.

“It’s kind of like a firework stand,” Jason Bayer said.

On top of that, the business is having a hard time recruiting enough employees to handle the seven-day-a-week workload of manual labor required at garden stores, like unloading pallets of trees or soil in bad weather and carrying mulch to cars for customers. The Bayers said they aren’t receiving any applications for positions, and have hired some applicants who never showed up for work.

Many of the shop’s managers started working there in high school and some have retired. The Bayers said the lack of new staff, or staff that sticks around long term, makes it difficult to train new managers to the level of knowledge of their predecessors.

The business used to employ up to 100 people and now staffs about 35.

The Bayers said they were sick to their stomachs when they made the decision to close. Their announcement on Facebook received 3,000 shares and hundreds of comments.

Dale Adams, a manager who’s been working at the store for 44 years, said Tuesday he was “pretty stunned” by the shop closing, and it was hard to deal with all of his memories of the store as customers told him they were sad to see it go. The shop was short staffed through the spring, he said.

“It’s like being at a funeral for me and I’m not even dead,” Adams said.

Holli Will, a resident of St. Louis Hills, said the staff recently helped her puzzle out the right flowers to put in a vase at her home. “You can’t do that at Lowe’s,” she said.

“It does feel like a loss in the city,” said Elsie Stapf, who was visiting the south St. Louis store with her daughter Tuesday morning, and who shopped there as a girl with her parents, said. “Multiple generations in my family are sad too.”