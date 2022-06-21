Starbucks workers' union push expands to St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — The Starbucks unionization push has reached St. Charles.

Workers at the store at Fifth Street and Boone's Lick Road here said Tuesday they plan to file for a union election.

Once they do, they'll join colleagues at more than 200 stores across the country, including seven here, that have sought to unionize in recent months amid a pandemic that spotlighted their working conditions and a tight labor market that bolstered their bargaining power.

In interviews and letters to the company, Starbucks workers have complained that they are overworked and feel ignored by management at a time when the company just recorded one of its most profitable years ever, and they want to bargain for better pay and working conditions.

Starbucks has opposed unionization efforts here and elsewhere, saying the company and its workers are better off without a third party in the mix. The company has announced plans to boost average pay for U.S. workers to $17 per hour, from $14 per hour this year. And in April, CEO Howard Schultz announced the company would suspend billions of dollars in stock buybacks — gifts to shareholders — to put money toward stores and employees.

Analysts and investors have been watching closely to see which way things will go. While the movement has only reached a small fraction of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned stores, it has grown rapidly since workers successfully unionized in Buffalo, New York, in December.

Workers at three stores in the area — one in Ladue and two in St. Louis — voted to join the union last week, while workers at a store in Bridgeton voted against the idea. The other stores — in Chesterfield, Richmond Heights and Valley Park — have dates later this summer.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.