Starbucks workers walk out at 3 St. Louis area stores

ST. LOUIS — Workers at three St. Louis area Starbucks locations walked off the job this morning, forcing at least two stores to stop service, as part of a nationwide protest of what they say is illegal retaliation against their union organizing.

The local labor action comes a day after talks between Starbucks unionized workers and company attorneys broke down, said Jonathon Gamache, 29, who has worked as a barista at the Lindbergh and Clayton Road store for two years.

Gamache said his store has a hard time keeping employees, and creates difficult conditions for the workers who remain. "I tell other stores, don’t wait until things get bad to organize," he said.

The Clayton Road store was open until about 10 a.m., when an employee put up a closing sign and locked the door.

Workers at the usually busy Starbucks at Hampton and Wise avenues diverted traffic away from the drive-thru, holding signs and demonstrating. Similar actions are happening at more than 100 U.S. company-owned Starbucks locations.

The Starbucks at Hanley and Dale was open for business as of mid-morning Thursday.

The walkout comes on the one day each year that Starbucks gives away reusable, red, holiday-themed cups to customers with coffee purchases. In the past, the promotion has driven up traffic, resulting in long lines and stores’ quickly running out of the cups.

The workers say they are underpaid and don’t have consistent schedules. They are also protesting firings, store closures and other actions that they say are illegal retaliation by Starbucks against them for unionizing.

“We’re organizing for a voice on the job and a true seat at the table,” said Michelle Eisen, an employee in Buffalo, New York.

Starbucks has nearly 9,000 corporate-owned U.S. locations.

Starbucks has said it respects employees’ right to organize, that store closings were due to safety concerns and that fired employees violated company policies. The company and union have accused each other of stalling bargaining.

The National Labor Relations Board in August ordered Starbucks to rehire some fired baristas who were union activists.

In just over the past year, about 260 U.S. locations have voted to join the union. Dozens of them began bargaining last month.

After they walk off the job on Thursday, the unionized employees plan to hand out their own version of the red cups, but with their Starbucks Workers United design.