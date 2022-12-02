State approves Spire rate hike, about $3 per month for an average St. Louis area residence

Gas bills are set to rise for Spire customers in the coming weeks, after Missouri regulators granted a rate hike to the St. Louis-based utility.

Monthly bills will increase by about $3.06, or 3.4%, for Spire's average residential customers across St. Louis and the eastern half of the state, according to the utility.

Actual changes to bills will mainly depend on how much gas individual customers use. That's because current winter charges based on gas usage will climb by more than 30% — or from 27.6 cents to 36.5 cents per 1,000 cubic feet of gas used. Meanwhile, the fixed customer charge on regional bills will decline from $22 to $20 per month.

Overall, regulators approved an approximately $78 million annual revenue increase for Spire Missouri — a bit more than half of the $151.9 million increase originally sought by the company. Less than half of the approved revenue hike — $32.4 million — will fall on Spire's customers on the eastern side of Missouri.

As a regulated monopoly, Spire does not profit from the fuel it sells — the costs of which are passed through straight to customers. The company is able to charge for other parts of gas service, either through fixed fees or ones based on the amount of gas that customers use.

Last month, nearly a dozen entities involved in the rate review — spanning industrial interests to consumer watchdogs — reached a unanimous agreement that settled contested issues in the case. The new rates will take effect near the end of December, or on Jan. 1, at the latest, according to the agreement.

Spire's request for the rate hike was unusual for its timing, because it came immediately on the heels of a separate review, which resulted in a different rate increase last year.

The utility, however, did not think it was granted a sufficient increase a year ago. So, early this year, the company lined up another rate review aiming to change how it is allowed to recover and profit from certain overhead costs, like what it pays to employees.

Utility watchdogs raised other issues during the freshly settled rate review, including criticism of Spire's meter replacement practices and related bookkeeping — saying that the company often swapped out relatively new meters too soon, and arguing that the company had messy records about how much metering equipment it charged customers for.

The new settlement contains an agreement for Spire to undergo an audit to improve the accuracy of its property records, including its meter accounts.