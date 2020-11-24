 Skip to main content
State Farm closing Earth City office, laying off 111 employees
EARTH CITY — More than 100 people will lose their jobs Jan. 31 when a State Farm office here closes, according to a notice the company filed this month with the state.

The 111 layoffs are happening at the State Farm Mutual Automobile Company's office at 111 Corporate Office Drive. They include 41 bank customer service representatives and 32 bank operations representatives, per the filing. 

All employees have been notified about their job losses.

The insurance provider in 2018 laid off 136 employees, mostly bank business analysts and consumer loan credit analysts, from that Earth City office. 

State Farm insurance logo
