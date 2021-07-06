Statehouse fight brewing as Illinois looks to close coal plants, putting thousands of jobs at risk

Ketteman, who has worked in coal mines for nearly two decades, was skeptical.

“This here is a career,” he said. “Seventeen years is a career. … That is what everybody here has chosen. And that is why it’s a topic of conversation every day because they do have that in the back of their mind.”

For Adrian Ellington, Prairie State was the reason he did not move away. More than a decade ago, he was ready to pack up after unsuccessful attempts looking for a job. But, when he heard about the plant, he made it his mission to get hired.

Now, he and his wife have five kids and, he said, the job has “allowed me to take care of a lot of things and have a good life.”

Ellington is a control room operator, where he keeps an eye on every aspect of one of the plant’s two 800-megawatt generators through an array of computer screens.

“We are state-of-the-art and everything,” Ellington said. “I mean I control every piece of equipment from here.”

One station monitors in real time how many pollutants are being released by the plant. Signals warn workers if it comes close to exceeding state and federal limits.