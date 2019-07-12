Steak 'n Shake is opening one of its recently shuttered restaurants in the St. Louis area under a new franchise partnership.
The Steak 'n Shake at 10459 Page Avenue in Overland is operated by franchise owner Linda Metz, the Indianapolis-based fast food chain said in a statement Friday. It will reopen on July 16 at 10 a.m., with a ribbon cutting an hour before.
Steak 'n Shake closed multiple St. Louis area restaurants in recent months and its website lists 13 locations in the St. Louis area as "temporarily closed." The chain hasn't said whether more of the shuttered restaurants will reopen.
Steak 'n Shake, which has more than 600 locations worldwide, is in the process of franchising all of its company-operated restaurants through its franchise partnership program, the chain said Friday. The company was founded in Normal, Ill., in 1934.
"We are very pleased to reopen our restaurant in St. Louis under Linda's leadership," Tom Murray, Steak 'n Shake's Chief Financial Officer of Franchise Operations, said in a statement. "The franchise partnership program gives operators like Linda the opportunity to live the American Dream of business ownership and to serve our guests in the most hospitable manner."