Steelcote developer pitches more apartments in Midtown

ST. LOUIS — The developer behind the Steelcote Square project in Midtown has teed up more apartments for the area.

Pier Property Group has plans to build 196 market-rate apartments, 65,000 square feet of retail space and 390 parking spaces at South Grand Boulevard and Gratiot Street, according to documents filed with the city's Planning Commission.

Ace Rental and Sales currently occupies the site but is expected to vacate the property in September, planning documents show. Pier Property Group owner Michael Hamburg declined to comment on the project.

The project lies in Steelcote Square, Pier Property Group's more than $30 million redevelopment of the Steelcote Paint and Columbia Oil buildings that includes apartments and commercial space.

The city's Planning Commission is slated on Wednesday evening to review a request to rezone the area from industrial and "unrestricted" to a commercial district.

In addition to Steelcote Square, Pier Property Group is developing a 218-unit apartment development in Maryland Heights. It also is renovating the Rock Spring School into office space in Forest Park Southeast.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.