Stein Mart, with three stores in St. Louis area, files for bankruptcy
The Jacksonville, Fla.-based Stein Mart, which has three discount clothing and furniture stores in the St. Louis area, on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy. 

The company said in a statement that it "expects to close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores" and has launched a store-closing and liquidation process.

A challenging retail environment coupled with the coronavirus pandemic led to the Chapter 11 filing, and the company has organized a going-out of-business sale, said Hunt Hawkins, chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Stein Mart, Inc., in the statement. 

He also said the company lacked "sufficient liquidity" to continue operating.

Stein Mart operates 281 stores in 30 states — its St. Louis-area stores are in Sunset Hills, Rock Hill and Town and Country.

The company said it could sell its e-commerce operations and related intellectual property.

