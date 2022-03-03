Stereotaxis earnings fall, shares tumble

ST. LOUIS — Shares of the medical technology firm Stereotaxis' tumbled Thursday after it reported a net loss for the fourth quarter.

The company reported a loss of $3.4 million for the quarter that ended on Dec. 31, compared to a loss of $1.2 million for the same period the previous year.

Revenues, however, rose to $8.2 million, compared to $6.8 million in the year prior.

The company sold seven of its robotic systems in 2021, and begins the year with purchase orders for four more. But replacement sales have lagged, it said.

Chairman and CEO David Fischel said months ago that four replacement orders were "seemingly imminent." But those still have not been received, he said on Thursday, largely due to construction delays at hospitals related to material and labor shortages.

Stereotaxis shares ended the day down $1.27 or more than 26% to close at $3.53.

