St. Louis-based medical device maker Stereotaxis will begin trading on the NYSE American exchange beginning Sept. 6 under its current symbol, STXS.
The company’s stock will continue to trade on the OTCQX until the close of the market on Sept. 5. Stereotaxis delisted from Nasdaq in 2016.
"This is another milestone in our effort to improve awareness of our differentiated technology, clinical value, and growth opportunity," chairman and CEO David Fischel said in a statement. "Listing on the NYSE American should support a more robust capital market for existing and new shareholders.”
Last month, Stereotaxis announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with select institutional investors for a $25 million private placement.