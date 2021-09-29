Stifel acquires Memphis firm with $150 billion in trading power

ST. LOUIS — Stifel Financial Corp. has acquired Vining Sparks, an institutional fixed-income brokerage firm, that will add $150 billion in annual trading volume.

Memphis-based Vining Sparks provides institutional fixed income brokerage, balance sheet management and underwriting services to over 4,000 institutional clients across the U.S. It has averaged $150 billion in annual trading volume and generated average annual revenue of nearly $150 million since 2008, according to a release.

Vining Sparks CEO Mark Medford will become vice chairman of St. Louis-based Stifel, officials said Wednesday.

"Ultimately, we see opportunity to leverage Vining’s core relationships ... to further our position as the market leader in the financial services sector," Stifel Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski said in a statement.

Vining Sparks was founded in 1981 and has about 275 employees in 13 offices. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter this year, were not disclosed.

