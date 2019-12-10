ST. LOUIS — Stifel Financial Corp. announced Monday that it has agreed to sell an asset management firm it acquired in 2013.
Boston-based 1251 Capital will buy Ziegler Capital Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel.
Chicago-based Ziegler Capital Management has more than 80 employees and offices in St. Louis and Milwaukee.
"The team at Ziegler Capital Management has an impressive record of success, and the firm's diversified client base and range of specialized investment strategies makes ZCM an excellent fit with 1251," Michael Wilson, co-CEO of 1251 Capital Group, said in a statement.
The deal still needs approval from Ziegler Capital Management's institutional and mutual fund clients.
The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
On Friday, Stifel announced that it had completed its acquisition of Toronto-based GMP Capital Inc.'s capital markets business.