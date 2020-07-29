Stifel beats the Street

ST. LOUIS — Stifel Financial Corp.’s second-quarter earnings topped expectations on double-digit revenue growth.
The St. Louis-based brokerage and investment banking firm on Wednesday said net income available to common shareholders was $103.0 million, or $1.39 per share. That was down from $103.8 million, or $1.31, in the year-earlier period.
Earnings handily beat the Refinitive I/B/E/S estimate of $1.05 per share.
Net revenues rose nearly 12% to $895.8 million, the company’s third highest quarterly net revenues.
Stifel shares are trading up 2.5% Wednesday morning.
