Stifel beats the Street

ST. LOUIS — Stifel Financial Corp.’s second-quarter earnings topped expectations on double-digit revenue growth.

The St. Louis-based brokerage and investment banking firm on Wednesday said net income available to common shareholders was $103.0 million, or $1.39 per share. That was down from $103.8 million, or $1.31, in the year-earlier period.

Earnings handily beat the Refinitive I/B/E/S estimate of $1.05 per share.

Net revenues rose nearly 12% to $895.8 million, the company’s third highest quarterly net revenues.

Stifel shares are trading up 2.5% Wednesday morning.

Stifel Bear and Bull

Stifel Financial's "Forces" statue of a battling bull and bear was unveiled in front of the firm's downtown headquarters Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013. (Photo by Paul Sableman via Flickr )
