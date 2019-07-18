St. Louis-based brokerage and investment firm Financial Corp. has formed a venture banking and lending group providing debt capital financing and commercial banking services.
Managing Director Brad Ellis and director Nathaniel Stone have joined the company to lead the new unit based in New York City, Stifel said in a statement. Ellis previously was managing director at Square 1 Bank and Stone was previously senior lender at Square 1 Bank.
The new group plans to target early stage start-ups through mature growth companies, focusing on the technology, healthcare, and life sciences industries.
“This represents yet another significant step in the build-out of our banking services, which benefit from the capacity and diversification of our $17 billion bank balance sheet,” Chris Reichert, CEO of Stifel Bank & Trust, said in the statement. “We view venture banking and lending as an attractive loan and deposit growth vehicle and we’re excited to be in the market with these new capabilities.”