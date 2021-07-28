Stifel profits boom, again, in Q2

ST. LOUIS — Profits rose in the second quarter of the year at Stifel Financial Corp. as revenue at the St. Louis firm's segments climbed again.

Stifel reported $190 million in earnings, an increase of 84% over the same period last year.

Revenue grew 29% to $1.2 billion during the same period.

Stifel's Institutional Group revenues increased 31%, and Global Wealth Management revenues grew 26%.

Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski called Stifel's performance in the first half of the year "impressive."

“With both of the firm’s operating segments driving our performance, I am optimistic that these results can be sustained, as illustrated by our increased guidance for the remainder of the year," Kruszewski said in a release.

Stifel reported record revenues in the second quarter of 2020, rising 12% to $896 million.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.