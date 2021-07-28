Stifel profits boom, again, in Q2

ST. LOUIS — Profits rose in the second quarter of the year at Stifel Financial Corp. as revenue at the St. Louis firm's segments climbed again.
Stifel reported $190 million in earnings, an increase of 84% over the same period last year.
Revenue grew 29% to $1.2 billion during the same period.
Stifel's Institutional Group revenues increased 31%, and Global Wealth Management revenues grew 26%.
Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski called Stifel's performance in the first half of the year "impressive."
“With both of the firm’s operating segments driving our performance, I am optimistic that these results can be sustained, as illustrated by our increased guidance for the remainder of the year," Kruszewski said in a release.
Stifel reported record revenues in the second quarter of 2020, rising 12% to $896 million.
