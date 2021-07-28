 Skip to main content
Stifel profits boom, again, in Q2
Stifel profits boom, again, in Q2

Stifel Nicolaus

FILE PHOTO: Stifel Financial's headquarters building at 501 N. Broadway in downtown St. Louis in Dec. 2011.  Photo by Johnny Andrews

 POST-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO

ST. LOUIS — Profits rose in the second quarter of the year at Stifel Financial Corp. as revenue at the St. Louis firm's segments climbed again. 

Stifel reported $190 million in earnings, an increase of 84% over the same period last year. 

Revenue grew 29% to $1.2 billion during the same period.

Stifel's Institutional Group revenues increased 31%, and Global Wealth Management revenues grew 26%. 

Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski called Stifel's performance in the first half of the year "impressive." 

“With both of the firm’s operating segments driving our performance, I am optimistic that these results can be sustained, as illustrated by our increased guidance for the remainder of the year," Kruszewski said in a release.

Stifel reported record revenues in the second quarter of 2020, rising 12% to $896 million.

The Bottom Line: St. Louis makes progress toward geospatial goals

