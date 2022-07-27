Stifel reports another historic quarter despite losses

ST. LOUIS — Profits fell at Stifel Financial Corp. in the second quarter but the financial services firm still had its second-best second quarter in its history, the company said Tuesday.

Net income fell 20% to $152 million and revenue declined 8% to $1.1 billion, compared to the same period last year. But its revenue still marks the second-highest second quarter in its history, Stifel said.

Stifel attributed that to gains in its higher net interest income and asset management revenue, which grew 12% to $331.2 million.

“The diversity of our business resulted in another strong start to the year," Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski said in a statement. "Market conditions are volatile and difficult to predict, and, as such, we will remain both cautious and opportunistic."