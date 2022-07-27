 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stifel reports another historic quarter despite losses

Stifel Nicolaus

FILE PHOTO AUGUST 9, 2011 - Exterior view of the Stifel Nicolaus building Tuesday afternoon on North Broadway in downtown St. Louis. Pictured crossing the street are Andy Santi from Milwaukee and his son Aaron, 14, who were in town to see the Brewers face the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Photo by Johnny Andrews | jandrews@post-dispatch.com

 Johnny Andrews

ST. LOUIS — Profits fell at Stifel Financial Corp. in the second quarter but the financial services firm still had its second-best second quarter in its history, the company said Tuesday.

Net income fell 20% to $152 million and revenue declined 8% to $1.1 billion, compared to the same period last year. But its revenue still marks the second-highest second quarter in its history, Stifel said. 

Stifel attributed that to gains in its higher net interest income and asset management revenue, which grew 12% to $331.2 million.

“The diversity of our business resulted in another strong start to the year," Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski said in a statement. "Market conditions are volatile and difficult to predict, and, as such, we will remain both cautious and opportunistic."

