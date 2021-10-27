Stifel reports second best quarter in company history

ST. LOUIS — Revenue swelled 30% during Stifel Financial Corp.'s third quarter, making it the company's second-best quarter in its history, the financial services firm said Wednesday.
-
Ameren is mining Bitcoin — and controversy — near one of its coal-fired power plants
-
Landlord for Reign Restaurant demands eviction, $130K in damages
-
Corn-maze craze pays off for St. Louis-area farmers
-
Long shelf life: Some shuttered St. Louis area grocery stores bag new users
-
‘Significant maintenance problem’: Portion of Jamestown Mall floods after water line breaks
Stifel reported $1.1 billion in revenue in the quarter ending Sept. 30, up from $883.3 million over the same period last year. Profits rose 62% to $196 million.
Stifel's Institutional Group revenues increased 36%, and Global Wealth Management revenues grew 24%.
"Based on the strength of our recruiting and investment banking pipelines, as well as our leverage to higher interest rates," Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski said in a statement, "Stifel remains well positioned to continue and build upon our decades long growth."
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Steph Kukuljan
Steph Kukuljan covers real estate and development for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a St. Louis native.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.