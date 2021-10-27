 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stifel reports second best quarter in company history
0 comments

Stifel reports second best quarter in company history

{{featured_button_text}}
Stifel Nicolaus

FILE PHOTO: Stifel Financial's headquarters building at 501 N. Broadway in downtown St. Louis in Dec. 2011.  Photo by Johnny Andrews

 POST-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO

ST. LOUIS — Revenue swelled 30% during Stifel Financial Corp.'s third quarter, making it the company's second-best quarter in its history, the financial services firm said Wednesday. 

Stifel reported $1.1 billion in revenue in the quarter ending Sept. 30, up from $883.3 million over the same period last year. Profits rose 62% to $196 million. 

Stifel's Institutional Group revenues increased 36%, and Global Wealth Management revenues grew 24%.

"Based on the strength of our recruiting and investment banking pipelines, as well as our leverage to higher interest rates," Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski said in a statement, "Stifel remains well positioned to continue and build upon our decades long growth."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Convention center dispute is typical St. Louis gridlock

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News