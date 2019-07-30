Stifel Financial Corp.'s second quarter profit rose 22 percent compared with a year ago.
The St. Louis-based brokerage and financial services firm reported $800.8 million in net revenue for the quarter that ended June 30, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier.
Its global wealth management brokerage revenue totaled $162.4 million, a 1.9 percent increase and a record for the company.
Stifel's chairman and Ronald Kruszewski said the company recruited 80 financial advisers in the first half of the year and its recruitment pipeline remains strong.