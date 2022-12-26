Stifel to acquire life sciences advisory firm

ST. LOUIS — Financial services firm Stifel said it plans to acquire Torreya Partners, a mergers and acquisition and private capital advisory firm serving the life sciences industry.

New York-based Torreya Partners specializes in life sciences, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals and employs over 40 people in offices in New York, London and Mumbai, according to a release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Over the past 15 years, Torreya has built a strong reputation as a trusted advisor to global life sciences companies, especially in complex and transformational deals that often require unique approaches and structures,” Brad Raymond, Stifel global head of investment banking, said in a statement.

“We have been very impressed with the breadth and quality of Torreya’s relationships, which include entrepreneurs and growth-focused corporations, along with venture capitalists and specialty healthcare investors. Without question, this partnership helps solidify Stifel’s leadership position across healthcare.”