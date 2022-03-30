 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stifel to give equity grants to 4,200 employees

ST. LOUIS — Stifel Financial Corp. will give $5,000 stock grants to half its employees, the company announced Wednesday. 

About 4,200 employees will receive the one-time restricted stock in a bid to increase the number of Stifel's employee shareholders. Qualifying new employees will be eligible for a similar award, the company said in a release. 

"We believe fostering an ownership mindset has been an essential part of our more than two decades of growth and success," Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski said in a statement.

The announcement follows a record year for the St. Louis-based company. Stifel reported that its fiscal 2021 profits grew to $789.3 million, a 66% boom over 2020. Revenues grew 26% to $4.7 billion. 

