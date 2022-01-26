Stifel wraps up record year with booming profits

The St. Louis-based company reported $252.1 million in fourth quarter earnings, a 39% spike over the same period last year. Revenue grew 18% to $1.3 billion during the same period.

Overall in fiscal 2021, Stifel profits grew to $789.3 million, a 66% boom over 2020. Revenues grew 26% to $4.7 billion. It marked the company's 26th consecutive year of record revenues, officials said.

“Each of our operating segments posted record results as the growth of our product offering has made us increasingly relevant to both wealth management and institutional clients," Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski said in a statement. "As I look forward, the outlook for Stifel remains as strong as I’ve seen in my 25 year tenure as CEO.”