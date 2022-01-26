 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stifel wraps up record year with booming profits

FILE PHOTO: Stifel Financial's headquarters building at 501 N. Broadway in downtown St. Louis in Dec. 2011.  Photo by Johnny Andrews

ST. LOUIS — Stifel Financial Corp. ended 2021 on a high note with record profits and revenues, officials announced Wednesday. 

The St. Louis-based company reported $252.1 million in fourth quarter earnings, a 39% spike over the same period last year. Revenue grew 18% to $1.3 billion during the same period.

Overall in fiscal 2021, Stifel profits grew to $789.3 million, a 66% boom over 2020. Revenues grew 26% to $4.7 billion. It marked the company's 26th consecutive year of record revenues, officials said. 

“Each of our operating segments posted record results as the growth of our product offering has made us increasingly relevant to both wealth management and institutional clients," Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski said in a statement. "As I look forward, the outlook for Stifel remains as strong as I’ve seen in my 25 year tenure as CEO.”

